The Keys School Board of Education on April 15 swore in a new board member and discussed three updated policies.
Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr. joined the board, and a vote to reorganize also took place. Dexter Scott was moved to president from assistant clerk and Rick Patrick was named vice president. Beth Brandt will remain clerk and Radean Foreman moved to assistant clerk from vice president.
Several supplemental appropriations for the general fund were approved.
“To be able to spend money the County Excise Board has to approve the schools appropriations, even if you have funds in the bank, you can only spend the approved amount,” said Keys Superintendent Vol Woods. “Next month, we will ask the County Excise Board to approve our temporary appropriations for the 2023-’24 school year. That gives us authority to spend funds until our regular appropriations is approved in the fall. Sometimes that appropriated amount has to be increased during the year, so we do a supplemental appropriations.”
A policy update was also made regarding corporal punishment, tobacco use, and to adopt a policy over restraints and seclusion.
The adoption over restraints and seclusion prohibits utilization of seclusion and physical restraint as a punishment. It also states students in the Individualized Education Program can only be discipline via the Behavioral Intervention Plan, and if other methods are used, it will be reported immediately.
“Students will be physically restrained only in the event that the child is an immediate threat to self or others,” the policy states. “In such circumstance, the physical restraint will not include any action that could potentially restrict breathing or subject the child to physical injury.”
The policy regarding tobacco acknowledges the “sacred use” of tobacco among Native Americans, and states the policy is only referring to commercial tobacco. School property at Keys is still considered tobacco-, smoke-, and vape-free. Woods said the policy has been replaced, but the language is mainly the same.
The other revised policy, which deals with corporal punishment, read that if a student with disabilities receives corporal punishment, the incident will be “reported immediately to a school site administrator and documented using the statewide online IEP reporting system.”
Numerous contracts were accepted for the 2023-’24 year, including one with accountant Kevin Dudley, who is to be the school treasurer and provide payroll services. A contract for federal programs to be provided by Tom Cameron and Associates was also approved.
Federal program assurances were another item on the agenda approved for the title and special education programs, which Woods said states the board will not use any of the funds for campaigning, lobbying, etc.
To provide drug testing for certain staff and students, a contract with Weaver Drug Testing Lab was made. Woods said the school will randomly drug test students who are in extracurriculars, and all bus drivers are also tested sporadically.
The board approved a contract with Eduskills, which is a software used for Keys Impact Aid application. A contract with Drew Kimble to do a school audit for the 2022-’23 school year was made.
Two letters of resignations were accepted for Spanish teacher Robin Cobb and Assistant Football Coach/Physical Education Coach Brandon Richardson.
What’s next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again May 11 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.