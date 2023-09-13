After the final ballot was counted Tuesday, Sept. 12, a bond for Keys Public Schools was approved to fund updates to the elementary playground and the district's track and football field.
KPS Superintendent Vol Woods said the playground aspect of the $2 million bond will feature new equipment and the dismissal of wood chips placed around the equipment. The wood will be replaced with synthetic turf, which Woods said will provide a safer and cleaner environment.
"Besides getting rid of the wood chips, it's going to have a padding underneath it where the playground equipment is. It's a safety thing, so when kids fall on it, it's padded and they won't get seriously hurt," Woods said.
Woods said turf will also be added to the football field, and the track portion will be resurfaced and redone.
"The track is not the exact size sit should be, so we're going to fix it, so we can have regional track meets, and we'll have the pole vault pit, long jump, and all that," Woods said.
Woods said the track will have lights on the side, so community members can take walks around the field at night.
Since the football field's new turf will also have a pad underneath it, Woods said, it will also provide additional safety to players. The nw field will mitigate other issues, such as keeping it watered and resolving the need for a practice field.
The field will also be used for soccer, band, and graduation. Woods said the construction on the football field will begin shortly after football season, and it is projected to be completed by the start of soccer season.
The playground construction will begin around the same time, but Woods said it will take less time to complete this project.
The proposition received a total of 261 votes, with 71.26% voting yes and 28.74% going against the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.