KPS celebrates basketball team, alters schedule

The Keys Public Schools Board of Education is planning out the rest of the school year, with several adjustments to the calendar.
Prom has been moved from April 23 to April 16 to accommodate a baseball tournament, and other events will take place.
Keys Elementary School wrapped up the Book Fair this week. Spring Break will be held March 14-18. Vision screenings will be March 21-23. A 4-H event will take place at Briggs on March 24.
Kids are gearing up for testing, which will be held at the elementary school April 15-18. On April 14, an Easter egg hunt will be offered for the pre-K and kindergarten classes. The middle school will host a seventh- and eighth-grade semiformal dance from 6 to 10 p.m. at Northeastern State University at the Events Center; it will cost $15.
May 6 is Fun Day/Cherokee Culture Day, and May 10 is the KES Talent Show. May 11 is pre-K graduation, and May 12 is the last day of school.
“We’ve only got 37 more days of school left,” said Tami Woods, KES principal. “I don’t doubt that our kids will do well and finish strong. I’m excited for some really good test scores.”
The high school is also preparing for year-end testing. KHS Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss is bringing back a study hour for testing.
“We’re getting geared up for testing. That’s something we’ve done in the past. We did it for the first nine weeks of class, and we’ll do it with the two weeks before testing. We are going to do Power Period,” said Goss.
The high school will start its testing April 5 and will finish by April 21.
The athletic department is celebrating the girls' basketball team for its strong showing at the state tournament after having won regionals. Goss said that at the state tournament, 87 Keys fans showed up to support the team.
“When kids have pride and want to support their peers, you know that you are doing something right,” said Goss.
The school board approved purchase orders and warrants from the general fund and building fund, and a contract with Barlow Education Management Services for negotiations for the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use Municipal Accounting Systems, and special services agreements were reached with Speech Language Pathology Services.
“We are thinking of doing something at the elementary gym,” said KPS Superintendent Vol Woods. “We have leakage problems. They check out all the screws. They’ll take vents out, patch, and spray a sealer. It will run $94,200. There is a warranty for 20-25 years.”
Woods also recognized Jerry Hooper for having served for seven years as a member of the school board. His term expires at the end of the month.
What's next
The KPS Board will meet next on Thursday, April 14 at the high school at 6 p.m.
