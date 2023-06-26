The Keys School Board of Education met June 22 to discuss potential artificial intelligence software and bonds for the district’s athletic fields.
During the administration report, Superintendent Vol Woods discussed the possible use of an AI program from Khan Academy that will show teachers where students are struggling.
“Basically, it will be a system for the teacher and it will be a tutor for the kids, and the teachers can actually make assignments through the program,” said Woods.
Woods said the program will not allow students to cheat, but it will let them to customize certain aspects and bring it to the user’s level. Keys High School Principal Steve Goss discussed the pros of the program, which still needs to go through the proper channels before being approved by the district. Goss discussed how using the software could help students in their future endeavors.
“Every time you do something new, it’s more work for teachers,” said Woods. “This should actually take some work off their plate. It should be saving them a lot of time.”
The board also discussed potential bond issues, which will be used to fix up the football field, elementary playground, track, baseball, and softball fields – possibly in that order. Goss said the reason for starting on the football field first is because it gets a lot of use, as football and soccer take place on the same field.
The board will discuss more on the specifics of the bond and election in the July meeting.
The board approved a contract with a property/casualty insurance group for the upcoming year. A contract with an insurance group for Workers’ Compensation Insurance Group Oklahoma School Assurance Group was accepted. A Letter of Agency, or contract, with Eastern Oklahoma Erate Services LLC for the 2024-’25 funding year was renewed, which will just allow maintaining the paperwork of the district’s e-rate.
For the upcoming year, Title III Cooperative Agreement/Consortium with Kansas Public School was renewed by the board. Woods said Title III is federal money for English Language Learners, but since Keys does not have a large population of English language learners, it does not qualify for the funds. Keys is therefore in a consortium with several other schools, and Kansas administers the others.
A 2024 minimum salary schedule from Senate Bill 1119 was approved, which will allow the sliding scale for teachers to earb more money, depending on their level of experience. Several faculty and staff members were accepted for hire, and all support staff for the district were rehired for the upcoming school year.
Supplemental appropriations for the sinking fund was also accepted.
“Before you can spend money, the county excise board has to approve your appropriations – the ones you think you’re going to have – and at the beginning of the year, our auditor had a number, and we spent all of that,” said Woods. “We had another bill come in for the sinking fund that put us over our appropriations amount, so you have to do supplemental appropriations, which will have to be approved by the excise board before you can spend any more money out of that account.”
What’s next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Keys High School.
