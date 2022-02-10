KEYS – On Feb. 10, The Keys Public School Board of Education addressed renewal contracts during its monthly board meeting, including contracts for Stephen Goss, principal of Keys High School, and Leslie Bridges, assistant principal of Keys Elementary/Middle School.
Following the announcement of Principal Tami Woods’ retirement, KPS is on the verge of interviewing principal candidates.
“We will start interviewing next week. We have 18 applicants so far,” said Vol Woods, KPS superintendent.
KPS authorized an increase for substitute teacher pay by $20, depending on whether the individual is certified. The compensation went from $60 to $80 for uncertified, and from $70 to $90 for certified.
“Aside from being a hard job, we want to be competitive with other schools in the county,” said Woods.
The board approved renewals for Interquest Detection Canines for the 2022-2023 school year; OKTLE software to evaluate teachers and administrators; and special service agreements with different specialists. Teresa Roberts was reauthorized to perform special education testing as the school psychologist. Catherine Gray, likewise, will be authorized for physical therapy, and Beth Anne Manipella for occupational therapy services.
The board approved purchase orders 469-511, warrants 1301-1488 from the general fund, and purchase order 69 and warrant 64 from the bond fund.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m at the high school.
