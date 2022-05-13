On April 14, the Keys Public School Board of Education met to hire a new auditor, renew memberships, and approve contracts for staff.
The board accepted the resignation letters of Bobby Tillson, who is retiring, as well as Adam Molt, Amy Bronell, and Lesley Briggs. Karen Wolfe was brought on to serve as a special education teacher. The board also approved summer contracts for teachers who will assume additional responsibilities.
The board approved a contract with Indian Capital Technology Center to reimburse the district for transporting students to and from campus.
Keys renewed its membership to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, which recommended updating policies to CKAE and CKAE-R, which address drugs, alcohol and contraband searches. They also updated policies on prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint processes, transfers, and equal opportunities for education scholarship tax credit.
The district also approved an agreement with Cherokee Nation to provide special education services.. Food Services Management will provide food service for the 2022-2023 school year.
What’s next
On June 9, the Keys Public School Board of Education will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. at the high school.
