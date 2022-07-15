KEYS – During a meeting July 15, the Keys Public School Board of Education discussed safety measures, new teacher hires, and renewals for the upcoming year.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said safety protocols have been in motion for a while. Some of those include adding window screens, solid fire rated doors, and doors with locking and buzz-in systems.
“Instead of teachers having to carry around keys to get into all the buildings, they will just have their school ID,” said Woods
Adding short fences between areas such as the main elementary building and gym to eliminate the possibility of someone being able to walk onto the properties so easily was also discussed. Woods said building an elementary lobby that has doors with buzz and locking systems is in the works.
New staff members and teachers approved by the board for hire include Melissa Coday as a second-grade teacher; retired librarian Charice Kennedy as the high school librarian assistant; and Meredith Coon as a home economics teacher. Woods said if they don’t find more teachers to fill spots, classes will be bigger than they prefer, so the hiring of additional paraprofessionals may have to take place.
“We really need one more for kindergarten, and it wouldn’t hurt to have another fourth-grade teacher. If we had a couple more elementary teachers, we would be in pretty good shape,” said Woods.
A biological sex affidavit to be signed off on by parents before a child can compete in any athletics was also discussed. The affidavit is a part of an ever-changing Oklahoma law that was put into place this year. The adoption of a unisex bathroom policy, as per the state Legislature, will be discussed at the next board meeting.
The board approved renewals for the coming year for the Qualified Zone Academy Bond, the ag truck lease purchase, and the bus lease-purchase agreement. Appointment renewals for the new year included Doug Mann as the district’s hearing officer; Denise Rucker as the activity fund clerk and minutes clerk; Debbie Ross as an encumbrance clerk and alternative minutes clerks; Nancy Bryant and Vol Woods as the Child Nutrition Certificates of Authority; and Woods as the authorized representative for all federal and state funded programs, and custodian and purchasing officer for the sinking, building, activity, general, and bond funds.
An approval of the adoption of a resolution to accept the Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation plan as Keys FEMA Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan was also made by the board. The approval for the school handbook, along with new rules, such as students not being able to use phones during class instruction, will take place at the next KPS board meeting.
What’s next
The Keys Public School Board of Education will conduct its next meeting on Aug. 11, at 6 p.m at the high school.
