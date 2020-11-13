KPS moves to online learning; work on Ag Building continues

The Keys Public School Board of Education met Thursday, Nov. 12, and continued conversations on the current campus construction projects.
Officials also discussed how to address the increasing spread of COVID-19 in their district, but since the board meeting, on Friday morning, they announced that Keys Public Schools will be moving to all-virtual learning, for the time being.
Since the meeting, Cherokee County has now moved to the red zone in terms of COVID-19 cases, although it was orange at the time the decision was made The superintendent had been calling on other school districts for procedural advice.
Stilwell Public Schools had announced last week they are going all virtual next week, and since then, Keys, Briggs, Tahlequah, and Hulbert have joined them in going all-virtual. Keys has also canceled its athletic practices, and they are in discussions whether to cancel athletic activities.
Stephen Goss, principal and athletic director of KHS, sent an email from the health department, warning against inviting spectators to events.
"If there are 100 people in attendance, there is a 99.9% chance that someone will catch it," said Woods Friday afternoon. "We are probably going to not have any events. We are going all virtual starting Monday. We haven't talked about athletics, but spectators are out of the question, but we are still in discussion about athletic events."
The high school currently has three construction projects in place: the Ag Building, which will be used for holding animals; the Annex Gym; and the Cafeteria Extension.
"The annex gym will be used as another facility to play basketball. Many high school students have been using the elementary school gym, which displaces the elementary school kids," said Woods.
The superintendent hopes this will allow students to be able to practice both during and after school. The structure will include three rows of seating, but Woods is most excited about the addition of a concession stand that will be used for small events.
The school's contractor, Schilt Management Services Inc., plans to pour the cement for the annex gym on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The building's footings are in place, and they plan to have the annex gym functional by the end of the year.
During the meeting, the school board approved construction of the cafeteria extension.
KPS received its last shipment of 118 Chromebooks, but officials are planning to order more with wider displays that will be used for testing.
As KPS is undertaking these large construction projects, officials are also concerned about funding. They need to buy a new intercom for the school, and they also have to buy a new cafeteria steamer, as the one they have is broken.
Many KPS students have jumped ship for online schooling, such as Epic Charter Schools, so administrators are worried about the midterm adjustment, wherein the state reevaluates their funding.
"We're down, and we're going to lose more money," said Woods.
KPS decided not to join in a class action lawsuit against the JUUL vaping company, since the district's lawyers advised against it.
What's next
Keys Public School Board will meet Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in the high school meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.