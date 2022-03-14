KPS names new Elementary/Middle School principal

KEYS – Jon Mages will serve as Keys Elementary/Middle School principal following the departure of Tammy Woods.
She had previously announced her retirement, which will take place at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Mages has served in education for 21 years in education, both in teaching and administration, and has covered pre-K through high school. He has spent the past seven years working in a district-level position as assistant director, and now executive director of the Sumner County Education Co-op in Kansas, which provides special education services for five school districts. The position he has served in is, essentially, an assistant superintendent position.
While Mages has lived in Kansas as of recently, he has connections to the Tenkiller area within the district, which is a reason why members of the KPS Board of Education said they were excited to bring him into the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.