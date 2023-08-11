The Keys School Board of Education met Aug. 10 to discuss new fundraisers and high school and elementary data.
The board accepted several fundraisers, with new guidelines put into place. Activity Fund and Minutes Clerk Denise Rucker said all fundraisers will now have to be approved at the first of the year.
“Now two weeks before they’re actually going to sell it, they have to go fill out the same form we usually fill out that says, ‘I’m going to sell these T-shirts from Sept. 12-20,’ and the athletic director or the principal, whoever is going to be over it, has to approve that and then we’re going to put it on their Google Calendar,” said Rucker.
Rucker said this will ensure similar items can’t be sold at the same time, and will help parents and guardians know what sales will be coming up.
During the Administration Report, Keys High School Principal Steve Goss discussed the 2023 data and graduation reports. Goss said 57 out of 58 students completed their graduation requirements by June 30, with 45 attending college in fall 2022. Goss also mentioned the high school’s math averages have slowly been increasing over the last several years, with English coming back stronger this year at 18.2%, while the state average is 17.8%.
“We want a lower number [with our percentages]. Lower is better,” said Goss.
Keys Elementary Principal Jon Mages said there will be 77 new enrollees this year with a total of 516. Mages said the special education caseloads and eighth-grade class are currently at capacity.
Superintendent Vol Woods said the new Artificial Intelligence program will be available for fifth- through 12th-grade students for a math class. Woods said the program is set to start the first of October, with Keys being one out of four Oklahoma schools to start the program.
The board accepted a reauthorization of the activity fund sub-accounts for the 2023-’24 school year. Woods said the board has to reauthorize the activity fund sub-accounts each year, which includes accounts for basketball, football, FFA, etc.
Various reviews and updates were made to several policies, with some centered on child nutrition, transportation regulations, and armed employees. The armed employees policy, which allows school staff to be armed after meeting certain guidelines, was the only one not approved, and it will be discussed at a later time – probably not until after this school year, Woods said.
“We decided we’re not going to adopt that policy right now because we don’t have anybody who’s not an officer that’s armed so we’re not really needing the policy right now. But at some point in the future, if the board sees fit to want to arm an employee, then we’ll go back and pull that policy back out and look at it again,” said Woods.
The board approved the school lunch prices to be increased by about 20 cents for the coming year.
The Boys & Girls Club contract was approved, which will provide the after-school program for Keys. A membership between the board and the National Indian Impacted Schools Association was also accepted.
“It’s an organization of schools that have a lot of children that are Native American. They receive impact aid money through the federal government, and then they organize and lobby the federal government to continue the impact aid programs,” said Woods.
The board accepted an agreement with Rider Classroom Spanish, which will provide a Google Meets type of Spanish class for students. Woods said this will be the second year for the program.
What’s next
The Keys Public School Board of Education will meet again Sept. 14 at Keys High School at 6 p.m.
