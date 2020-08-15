Keys High School Principal Steven Goss presented his annual administration report to the School Board of Education Thursday, Aug. 13. He reported on the KHS graduation, held on July 11, and informed the board 53 of the 83 graduates plan to attend college, a university, or a trade school.
According to the Public School Review, Keys ranks fifth in the state for graduation rate, and faculty members say they are proud of the lengths they have taken to ensure their students are prepared for life after graduation.
"We are trying to get students ready for college or for a career," said Goss.
Superintendent Vol Woods addressed the board about procedures on the upcoming year. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, a five-tiered gauge that assigns color categories to identify COVID spread within a community.
Green Level means low risk, and Yellow Level means masks are required. Orange Level 1 means that schools recommend alternative schedules and social distancing, and Orange Level 2 means schools are required to use social distancing. Red Level requires the highest precautions if schools are in session, but encourages shutting down and implementing distance-only instruction.
Cherokee County recently moved from Orange Level 1 to Orange Level 2, which means school administrators need to take extra precaution during these times, said Woods. He is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and plans to implement strict policies on masks.
"I told our staff we aren't going to be that school in Georgia where no one is wearing masks. That school, by the way, has been shut down due to COVID spread," Woods said, referring to North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia.
Around 40 percent of Keys students are planning to learn virtually this semester, and board members discussed how they plan to teach the remaining 60 percent who are planning to show up the first day of classes.
They discussed implementing an A-B schedule wherein half of the students attend school before lunch, and the other half afterward, but the idea was quickly shot down by both the superintendent and board member Dexter Scott.
"Either be here, or don't be here," said Scott.
Both he and Woods believe coordinating half-day schedules would be a "logistical nightmare." Instead, Keys plans to enforce strict mask rules, and officials discussed the idea of purchasing clear plastic dividers to separate students.
"If we separate them out, do all those things, we won't need to do an A-B schedule," said Woods.
The board was also concerned about acquiring the necessary Chromebooks to distribute to students before the start of school deadline. Not all of their computers have come in, and they believe they are about two weeks away from obtaining all of the hardware required for distance learning.
What's next
The next Keys Public School Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the high school.
