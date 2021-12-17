KEYS - On Dec. 16, the Keys Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation letter of Elementary School Principal Tami Woods, who said she would remain on board until the end of the year in June 2022.
In her letter, which she presented to the board, Woods thanked them for allowing to serve 10 years, and she explained that she plans to use her time to finish her doctoral work in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and Educational Administration at Oklahoma State University.
"I am eligible to retire out of the Oklahoma Retirement System, and this seems to be perfect timing to pursue whatever path the Lord has laid out for me to travel," said Woods.
The last day of school for Keys Public Schools was Friday, Dec. 17. School activities will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, after the winter break.
In the meeting, the school board approved purchase orders, warrants from the general fund, building fund and Bond 32.
To comply with Oklahoma State Bill 783, the board made recommendations for school capacity for transfer students by grade and site, and they recommended a transfer list.
What's next
The next Keys Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the conference room.
