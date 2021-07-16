During a Keys Public Schools board meeting, members approved different measures, rating from acquisitions to accepting transfer students.
“Since it has only been two weeks from the end of the year June meeting, there wasn’t a whole lot to report,” said Superintendent Vol Woods.
In a truncated meeting, the approved the appointment of Woods as an authorized representatives for all federal and state-funded programs and to be a custodian and purchasing officer for the general, building, activity, bond, and sinking funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
Debbie Ross was appointed encumbrance and alternative minutes clerk, and Denise Rucker as the activity fund and minutes clerk.
They renewed the Qualified Zone Activity Bond Lease for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2022, as required under the provisions of the Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement, dated May 15, 2014, between the school district and Zion’s First National Bank, which will pay for a safe room and brick work at the high school.
The board renewed the lease purchase of a Ford Truck to help with the high school’s agriculture department and purchased Copystar copiers.
Doug Mann was appointed hearing officer.
“By appointing him, now we are able to set up a student suspension hearing,” said Woods.
The board accepted four students who requested to be transferred into the district, and Sarah Williams resigned from her teaching position to take a job at her church.
What's next
The next Keys Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 12 at the high school.
