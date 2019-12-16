Northeastern State University has selected Elizabeth Krantz, an Owasso High School alumna, as the fall 2019 Outstanding Graduate Student.
This award recognizes graduate students who demonstrate excellence in scholarship and leadership, and a demonstrative impact on fellow students, NSU, their profession or the community. Candidates are nominated and selected entirely by graduate faculty.
Krantz was recognized during the commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 where she graduated with a Master of Science in counseling. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from NSU in 2016.
Krantz is president of the Nu Sigma Upsilon chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, an international counseling leadership organization. Throughout her time at NSU, Krantz has attended and participated in numerous conferences including the American Counseling Association, Oklahoma Counseling Association and LGBTQ+ symposiums.
After graduation, she said she would like to continue working with adolescents and using therapy dogs in counseling, and she hopes to eventually go into private practice.
