MANHATTAN, Kansas -- More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states, and 41 countries.
The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates, and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
For outstanding academic performance, 727 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 248 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 269 students graduated magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.85 to 3.949, and 210 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
Lauren Lane of Tahlequah received a Bachelor of Science in Apparel and Textiles degree from KSU for the spring 2022 semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.