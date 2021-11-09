Name and Rank: Sgt. Kyle A. Stamps
Branch of Service: Army
Current Location: Vilseck, Germany
Age: 27
Family information: Mother is Peggy Higginbotham; grandparents, Dick and Joyce Higginbotham.
Education and/or specialty training: Small arms repairman.
If active service, current assignment: Bewomo Piskie, Poland and Vilseck, Germany.
A special memory from your time in service: Will be returning to CONUS in Feb. 2022 and new duty station at Ft. Sill.
