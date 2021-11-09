Kyle A. Stamps

Kyle A. Stamps

Name and Rank: Sgt. Kyle A. Stamps

Branch of Service: Army

Current Location: Vilseck, Germany

Age: 27

Family information: Mother is Peggy Higginbotham; grandparents, Dick and Joyce Higginbotham.

Education and/or specialty training: Small arms repairman.

If active service, current assignment: Bewomo Piskie, Poland and Vilseck, Germany.

A special memory from your time in service: Will be returning to CONUS in Feb. 2022 and new duty station at Ft. Sill.

Tags

Trending Video