Labor Day quiet for law enforcement

Law enforcement officials reported a busy and an unusually safe holiday weekend.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it was a relatively quiet Labor Day weekend, for the most part.
“We had two ‘people with guns’ calls where a man was seeing people in his house and he had shot at what he thought were people in his house,” Chennault said. “We were able to take him into custody without incident. Then we had one suicidal man with a gun call.”
Chennault reported deputies did respond to a suicide and a couple of unattended deaths, but no one was arrested for driving under the influence.
“As far as the holiday weekend, we had nothing that was really holiday weekend-related. Just some normal every-weekend incidents,” Chennault said.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority vice president of corporate communications, said there were no major incidents or accidents to report.
“It was a busy weekend, yes, with a higher-than-normal call volume due to the larger crowds, which were larger than Labor Day crowds in the past few years,” Alberty said. “However, there were no major issues or significant events to report.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers worked no drownings over Labor Day Weekend.
“Good job, everyone, keeping it safe on our lakes. Now this is a stat we like to share,” the OHP said.
The Daily Press was out on Saturday, Sept. 5, with the Illinois River and Fire Rescue on the airboat. Over the course of the morning and afternoon, IRFD wasn't called to a water rescue or accident.
Fire Chief Stephen Alyea said it was their first time to have no calls over the holiday weekend.
IRFD Information Lt. Joel Skinner said he believes the reason for lack of accidents was the low water levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.