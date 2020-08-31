TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Nancy Jane (Wacoche) Howze was born on November 21, 1937, to Johnson and Katie (Towie) Wacoche in Claremore, Oklahoma. She departed this life at the age of 82 years, 9 months, and 8 days old on August 28, 2020 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. At birth her biological name was Jane; h…