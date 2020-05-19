By Sheri Gourd
A large part of 12-step programs is the connection members make with others who have been through recovery. As the pandemic closed down in-person meetings, alcoholics and addicts have still been able to connect online.
Some fear that those who can't get online or who are new to programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous haven't been able to get the support they need.
"John" has been in Alcoholics Anonymous since August 2008. He said he was homeless when he started AA and now he owns two businesses.
"The tradition of 12-step groups is for members to be anonymous," he said. "They're just normal people that have a disease. One addict or alcoholic helps another through their experience of working the program and getting sober."
John said he personally knows a couple of local residents who have relapsed since in-person meetings have ceased.
"I bet it's a pretty high number around the country. People don't have resources or maybe they just started going to meetings," he said.
While some local groups have been holding meetings on Zoom, John has been connecting with a group in Florida online.
"Jane" has been attending the Bottoms Up AA group at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah for almost six years. The group has been having Zoom meetings, and members receive texts with the meeting information.
"We went online two weeks before the church closed. We saw it coming, so we had time to work the kinks out," she said. "Another meeting in town has been using Zoom and another completely shut down."
Jane said she has also been attending Zoom meetings hosted in other cities and states. Her sister lives in western Oklahoma and is also in AA, so Jane has been able to attend meetings with her.
"It is cool to see other people in other towns," she said. "It's better than not having meetings at all, but you miss your people."
Bottoms Up normally meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Tuesday meeting is only open to alcoholics, but the Thursday ones are open to all who need help.
"We opened it up on Tuesdays and Thursdays in case people with other addictions can come. We want to make sure they can get help," said Jane.
Most members of the group have been able to attend online, she said.
"Teaching [the technology] has been difficult. We have some old-timers who don't have smartphones or don't know how to use a computer," said Jane. "We're missing new people that can't just walk in off the street who we can help. Those just out of treatment, hopefully they've been given a list of meetings."
One challenge, according to John, has been the lack of physical contact, as members usually hug or hold hands.
"It's like a church. It will be interesting to see the change," said John. "At the end, before they shut down, we stopped holding hands during prayer."
He said he connects with a couple of members daily by text or phone.
"A lot of members I've talked to are ready to get back to meetings," he said. "It's like therapy. They just work."
John said he has received packets with booklets, magazines, and information from the main AA office. He recommends searching online for information sources.
"YouTube is a great one to pull up AA speakers. They share experiences of strength and hope and their stories," said John.
Jane said she wishes AA could advertise like mental health facilities do, so those in need can easily find meetings or help. She recommends checking for meeting information on www.district30aa.com and for additional resources on www.aa.org.
UUCT has not reopened yet, and Jane said when in-person meetings resume, her group will probably start slowly.
"We'll probably have a Zoom meeting at the same time as the physical meeting so the new people can come in," she said. "We don't want to tell people you can't come in and don't want to go against the guidelines."
