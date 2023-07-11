As local residents flock to public swimming pools this summer to exercise and beat the heat, some facilities are facing lifeguard shortages.
During regular hours, the Northeastern State University pool is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. However, Fit management is “currently having trouble finding lifeguards to maintain regular pool hours,” as flyers posted around the facility put it, and hours have been temporarily reduced.
Chris Adney, assistant vice president of NSU Auxiliary Services, said lifeguard shortages have been challenging, similar to other areas of employment, since the onset of COVID-19.
“Things are better now than in 2021, but still problematic. We rely 100% on students who are certified lifeguards. During summer months, the student population reduces significantly, making things more challenging,” said Adney.
The pool’s regular schedule has been truncated to accommodate reduced staff. For example, during the week of July 10-16, the pool is set to be closed Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and all day Saturday. The following week, the pool will be closed from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday.
The City of Tahlequah, on the other hand, has not experienced any lifeguard shortages at its aquatic facilities this summer.
Brian Speake, superintendent of city Parks and Recreation, said Tahlequatics is fully staffed and the pool has not been closed due to staffing or maintenance.
“We was fortunate enough to retain a few guards from last year and did a good job in recruiting this spring,” said Speake.
Tiffany Sien of Parks and Recreation said Tahlequatics began its hiring process very early this year to ensure there was adequate staffing for the season.
You can help
Certified lifeguards interested in working at the NSU pool can pick up applications at the front desk of The Fit.
