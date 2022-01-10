The Hulbert Public School Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 has been pushed back to Thursday, Jan. 13 because the board of education could not produce a quorum.
The HPS Board is operating on four board members after the resignations of Cody Marsh and Julie Jordan last year, which means that if any given board member is not in attendance, the board cannot meet.
HPS reported on its website that the number of students on quarantine are 11 from the elementary school, four from the middle school with two positive cases, and six from the high school with two positive cases. With rising COVID numbers throughout the county, safety protocols is a concern.
At least two school board meetings in Cherokee County have been delayed because one or more members came down with COVID. Though mask requirements have mostly been dropped, school officials still urge precaution with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
In their meeting, they planned to meet in executive session to discuss the hiring of employees, including a temporary social studies teacher and the superintendent’s contract extension.
