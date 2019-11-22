Occasional showers and misty rains didn't keep people from heading to downtown Tahlequah for Ladies Night Out Thursday evening.
Registration for the annual Tahlequah Main Street Association event was set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at two locations - The Branch and the Cort Mall - and both had queues forming before 5 p.m.
TMSA board members Kristy Eubanks and Addie Wyont were doing check-ins at The Branch.
"Even with the weather, lines were out the door and wrapped around the building," said Wyont.
"We sold out of swag bags in 17 minutes. We didn't sit down for an hour."
Both had helped pack the swag bags and said they are already planning them for next year.
"We had no idea it would be such a great event," said Eubanks.
The first 200 people to check in, and pay the $5 shopping ticket cost, received a bag with coupons and items from various downtown businesses and community partners.
TMSA President Rian Cragar, who also owns A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, said people were waiting to check in at the Cort Mall as early as 4:30 p.m.
Her and TMSA Director Jamie Hale both think the swag bags and prizes were a big draw for the early crowds.
"'Golden ticket' items, which are a free gift from several of the downtown businesses were in some of those bags, along with a chance to win $200, $300 or $500 in Main Street Bucks, which can be spent like cash at participating businesses," said Hale. "Junie's Closet has donated some really cute items for the majority of the bags."
One person to get a golden ticket from Windmill Boutique was Toni Freeman. She was checking out the deals at Workman's with Rhonda Pruitt, and both said the swag bags were fabulous.
"We come almost every year. It's a girl's night out," said Freeman.
Workman's had 50 balloons to be popped for prizes and discounts, such as free T-shirts and 25% off sale items.
"The balloons were done in 30 minutes," said owner Angela Workman-Cook. "It's been an amazing night. We've had so much fun. People who have never been in came in to get to know the new and improved Workman's."
Moondance Photography held a wine pull, and attendees paid $5 for three tries at a Plinko-type game. Owner Alicia McDowell said they had all the bottles won by a little after 7 p.m.
Entertainment was available in a few places, as Kathy and Dennis Tibbits played Christmas music in Tahlequah Creates, and the NSU Playhouse was open with "She Kills Monsters" starting at 7:30 p.m.
"We're trying to get info out about shows," said Hannah Truitt, Sequoyah Institute coordinator. "We're giving away a pair of tickets to River City Players. It was so awesome to see this event so successful."
A few downtown locations had other businesses partnered with them for additional prizes, food and drink, and help with the crowds. Family Vision Clinic had a drawing for sunglasses at Studio 221 salon, as well as free hot chocolate.
"It's my first Ladies Night," said Allison Childs, optometry technician. "There's a lot more people than I thought."
A Bloom Flowers and Gifts also featured Tahlequah Massage Therapy. Both businesses offered drawings for prizes, and they offered hot cider and treats.
"The crowds have been really steady," said Danielle McGavock, who was volunteering. "It's awesome to see women in the community get out and take a night for themselves. I think it's important, and they're shopping local. That's important for the community."
A Bloom also had a photo station set up which was sponsored by Century 21 Wright Real Estate. The photos had a Ladies Night Out frame, and could be texted to a number, and then saved or shared straight to social media sites.
"Despite a little bit of drizzle, Tahlequah ladies showed up and had a great time. Overall it was a great event," said Cragar. "Plus, it's the signature kick-off to the holiday season."
Ladies Night Out was also the beginning of the voting for the Holiday Window Display Contest.
"Each attendee was provided with a People's Choice voting ticket to vote for their favorite holiday window display. We will be announcing the winner of four different categories in just a few short weeks, but this kicked off the People's Choice Award voting," said Hale. "We have about 20 downtown businesses participating in the holiday window decorating contest, and they are really putting in a lot of work to make their storefronts beautiful for the holiday season."
