Jimmy Houston Outdoors Store remains open to the public, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located in Park Hill, the store is taking all safety precautions and doing business as usual. But the impact of not only the coronavirus, but the rise of area lakes, has diminished service.
“There’s not as many people out,” employee Jeanette Rushing said on Tuesday, March 31. “We have the sandwich shop, and that’s just take-out only, so that’s slowed down a lot. Certain things are better and some things are not. We’re selling less tackle.”
Both the recent rains and the virus have had an impact.
“I would say it's probably half and half,” Rushing said.
Jimmy Houston Outdoors is doing what has become the new norm when it comes to safety precautions.
“We’re sanitizing, sanitizing, sanitizing,” Rushing said.
Burnt Cabin Marina & Resort, also in Park Hill, has seen a decrease in customers, too.
“We’ve slowed down,” said Manager Bryce Lubbers. “Yeah, it’s kind of a mix of both. We’ve got slow down from the traffic of people and then we’ve also got slowdown because of the flood. You have two things going against you."
Burnt Cabin remains open for essential needs.
"I’m willing to help people if they want gas or something, the essential stuff to help get by," Lubbers said.
Lubbers' top priority is safety.
“We’re always cleaning,” he said. “No. 1 is safety. No. 1 is you care for your employees to make sure they’re all healthy. You take care of the people trying to keep it all sanitized and clean as best as we possibly can.”
“Everyone pray for a little less rain and for this [virus] to go away,” Lubbers added.
