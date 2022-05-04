After the success of the 2021 Lake Region Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting, this year's event was conducted in the form of a "drive-thru" membership meeting.
This year, the weather cooperated with sunny skies.
LREC set a highest-ever member attendance at this year's meeting. A total of 1,792 members attended.
Four candidates were running for the three open trustee positions.
The election results are: Randall Shankle, 1,334; Gary Cooper, 1,196; James Walls, 1,132; and Marcie Gilliam, 811.
The top three vote recipients were elected to the board.
The officers of the board are: Scott Manes, president; Lynn Lamons, vice president; Randall Shankle, secretary/treasurer; and Jack Teague, assistant secretary/treasurer.
The proposed bylaw change was approved with overwhelming majority of 1,573 "yes" and 165 "no" votes.
This annual event brings many people to Hulbert every year.
A total of over $3,500 in cash and prizes was given away.
The grand prize of $1,000 cash was won by Virginia Vann of Fort Gibson.
The first prize of $500 was won by Spring Butler of Wagoner and the second prize of $250 was won by James Greathouse of Fort Gibson.
"LREC makes a difference because we are different. We are member-owned and locally operated. Members have a voice in how the cooperative is run because they elect the board of directors. We are accountable to our member consumers and not to the distant stockholders. Our rates cover the cost of doing business and are not marked up to generate profit. And finally, we give money back to our members, when revenues exceed costs," said Hamid Vahdatipour, LREC chief executive officer.
LREC is a nonprofit rural electric cooperative serving electricity to over 25,500 meters in seven counties in northeast Oklahoma, including Cherokee, Wagoner and Muskogee counties.
