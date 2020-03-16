Late charges and cutoffs will be suspended for customers of Lake Region Electric Cooperative due to coronavirus.
LREC Chief Executive Officer Hamid Vahdatipour made an announcement on Monday. The suspensions will be temporary.
“Following recent events, Lake Region Electric Cooperative will be temporarily suspending disconnects for our residential members directly affected by COVID-19,” Vahdatipour said. “We will re-evaluate this temporary suspension on a weekly basis. As a reminder, members are still responsible for the full payment of their electric bill.
Vahdatipour said that as always, if at any time a member is experiencing difficulty paying a bill, Lake Region encourages that person to contact the office during normal business hours so co-op officials can help make arrangements.
“Also, if a member is experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that they please refrain from using our lobby entrance and utilize either our drive-thru or night deposit," said Vahdatipour.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority officials said they will make a decision on late charges and cutoffs Friday, March 20 at their monthly board meeting, according to Mike Doublehead, who is TPWA general manager.
Tahlequah Cable TV is providing an extra week for its customers to make payments, expanding its extension from seven days to 14 days.
According to its website, AT&T is suspending the termination of wireless, home phone or broadband service when customers can't pay their bills. The company is also waiving related late fees. The same is true for Verizon. Like Comcast, AT&T is also providing free access to its public WiFi hot spots. The company said its consumer home internet wireline customers and fixed wireless internet customers would receive unlimited data.
Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority representatives said they will not suspend late charges and cutoffs for gas customers.
