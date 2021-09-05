As school returns to session, the importance of a good education cannot be underscored. Lake Region Electric Cooperative has long been a supporter of school districts within its coverage territory.
Electric cooperatives are not-for-profit businesses, but LREC is not tax-exempt. Electric co-ops pay gross receipts tax to the Oklahoma Tax Commission every year. The OTC distributes 95 percent of these funds to schools based on the number of miles of cooperative electric lines in each school district.
In 2020, LREC paid $868,956.37 in gross receipts tax. These funds benefited 33 local schools in LREC's service territory. Tax distribution varies from school to school because some school districts have more miles of Lake Region electric lines.
On a percentage basis, electric cooperatives and their members contribute more tax dollars to local school districts than other utilities.
