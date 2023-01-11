Lake Region sets official end date for TV service

HULBERT – After several months of planning to terminate its television service, Lake Region Technology and Communications, a subsidiary Lake Region Election Cooperative, has announced an official end date.
Glen Clark, director of marketing and member services, told the Tahlequah Daily Press back in July 2022 that due to the loss of a vendor and aging ground satellites, television services would be sunset for existing customers and would no longer be offered to new ones.
LRTC TV service will now be turned off entirely on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m.
“LRTC apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused our TV subscribers,” said CEO John Lee.
The TDP recently received concerns regarding current TV customers and whether they are being billed until they can return LRTC equipment. Larry Mattes, LREC communications specialist, said LRTC policy has been to receive the equipment prior to cancellation.
“The reason for this is the extreme expense and availability of equipment,” he said. “In this situation, we have allowed disconnects before the return of the TV equipment.”
The LRTC billing cycle is a month ahead. Mattes explained that after customers' TV cancellation dates, they will receive a credit on their bill.
“LRTC is aware that we are the one responsible for breaking our TV agreement with our customers,” he said. “We want to take this opportunity to remind our TV customers that LRTC lost our back-end and software support for TV programming.”
Mattes said customers can continue to use TV service until Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.
“If you need assistance removing your TV equipment, please contact our office – tech support– at 918-772-2526, and we would be happy to see how we can assist,” said Mattes.
