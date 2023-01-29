Lake Region surpasses 10K active fiber subscribers

Lake Region Technology and Communications, a local fiber-optic telecommunications subsidiary of Lake Region Electric Cooperative, announced it had completed installations of its 10,000th subscriber.
Kelsey and Jared Applegate of the Peggs area received a 65-inch Smart TV prize for streaming video on their new Lake Region fiber connection.
"We have LREC for electric and were thrilled to see crews working on our lines, so we signed up shortly after seeing crews roughly a year ago," said Kelsey. "This is the first time we have had internet out here. We had a cellular hot spot during the COVID shutdown provided by our kids' school. However, it never worked well; all his videos were glitchy."
LRTC connected its first customer in 2012 in Hulbert and has since made internet and phone service available to almost all Lake Region Electric members across its service territory.
"Most modern families need the capability to connect five or six devices at once, said Larry Mattes, Lake Region communications specialist. "In this day and age, our customers have come to expect that they can operate all their devices seamlessly at a great speed, and local customer support with a Lake Region fiber."
Having the proper infrastructure is one of the biggest obstacles utilities face when bringing service to a new area. Infrastructure includes the poles, easements, and other equipment needed to get service from Point A to Point B. One benefit for Lake Region to become an internet provider was that LREC already had the poles necessary to hang fiber optic wire on. LREC started building electricity in rural areas where other electric providers won't provide service.
"We have three kids, and they love Disney; we were never able to watch Disney+ before, besides on our small cell phone screens. Now we have this new TV and internet, and we will have many new opportunities. We also have an Xbox; my 8-year-old son and husband are thrilled they can now game online," said Kelsey.
Kelsey and Jared Applegate and their family were thrilled and confident that Lake Region's new service would be a game changer for their family.
"We will also use the internet for telemedicine, as we have doctors' visits we can now see via Zoom when we can't make it to the office," added Kelsey.
Lake Region prides itself on providing the type of connection the modern family needs. Their mission is to improve subscribers' quality of life by safely delivering highly reliable, reasonably priced fiber services and exceptional customer service.
