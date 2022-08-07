After much consideration, Lake Region Technology & Communications is planning to sunset its traditional cable TV service.
Officials confirmed no new TV installations will happen moving forward. The company will continue supporting its active TV subscribers for as long as possible.
LRTC will lose backend network support in January 2023 for its headend TV equipment. This is a significant task to bring on another headend IT support provider for TV, since cable TV service is expensive with low revenue.
Officials said if LRTC cannot find a vendor to support its TV equipment, TV accounts will be terminated once the backend network support is gone. It is unknown at this time when this will be.
"This notice will give our current subscribers a chance and time to make the switch and establish a new TV service. We will not penalize TV customers for early-term cancellation. We ask that you return the Lake Region TV cable boxes, if you cancel your TV service," said CEO John Lee. "Change is hard, but we encourage TV subscribers to look for other options. Come next year, we do not want to leave our paying TV subscribers in the dark."
LREC is now offering unlimited internet for all internet subscribers.
This move has opened up the bandwidth to stream all TV services and move away from traditional linear video services.
"LRTC has always been mindful of its rates and costs to provide service," said Lee. "The TV network programmers constantly raise prices for their channel lineups. This is out of LRTC's control, what the networks demand for their channels. LRTC would have to pass this cost on to continue this business, and it is challenging to change rates often on their TV subscribers."
Lee added that LREC and LRTC are committed to delivering competitive fiber services for today and the future.
