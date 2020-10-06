With fall break approaching, certain marinas and resorts around Lake Tenkiller and Fort Gibson Lake are preparing to either open or close.
All major events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but it is not too late for vacationers to spend a quiet night on the lake.
October is the month to take advantage of the accommodations at Fin & Feather Resort near Gore. Management is currently running a special of $75 per night until the resort closes at the end of October.
Owner Lezli Pool assures the resort’s patrons that they have gone through great lengths to sanitize their hotel rooms.
“Now all of our accommodations have a door that leads directly to the outside, so patrons don’t have to move around in a hallway. We are COVID-ready,” Pool said.
Normally, the resort celebrates its annual fall festival and the Soda Steve's Root Beer Run, but those have been canceled to ensure public safety.
While many people may associate lake resorts with summer fun, Pool reminds her customers that it is a great retreat in the fall.
“It’s peaceful and beautiful,” said Pool.
Sixshooter Resort is booked for fall break, but it is still possible to grab a night this month. The resort operations will close by Halloween.
Although the restaurant is closed, Pine Cove Marina stays open and offers pontoon boats year-round.
Cypress Cove Marina & Cabins has finished its annual concerts, but the business has installed three large-screen TVs in the resort and two outdoors for its patrons to watch college football. To celebrate the fall season, they are showing pay-per-view football games for customers. Cypress Cove, like most resorts around the lake, is not celebrating the fall season so it may create an atmosphere wherein customers can minimize contact with one another. They are hoping they can lure fishers in this fall season with a heated dock.
Pelican Point Marina is open year-round, and the owners are expecting people to come for the fall views of the lake. The motel closed earlier in the season, so owners could adjust and santize their rooms due to the pandemic. However, they are up and running and are expecting fall lake goers to enjoy their resort this season.
