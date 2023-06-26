As the weather continues to warm up and fireworks start to pop off the shelves, river and lake traffic is expected to pick for the Fourth of July.
Since the Fourth of July will be on a Tuesday this year, Bryce Huard, owner and operator of Illinois River Outfitters, is expecting to be sold out all weekend.
“At this time of the year, the river is pretty much at capacity on the weekend or on Saturdays right now,” said Huard. “The holiday weekend is definitely going to be the busiest four or five day stretch for the entire summer, as long as the weather corporates.”
Huard said the holiday has not caused a major spike in people the past couple of years because it has taken place on the actual weekend.
Since the weekend is usually busier for float outfitters, anyway, having July 4 fall on that time did not have a major impact on business. If people are planning to float on the river during the holiday, Huard said, they should start calling river operators as soon possible.
The owner of Pine Cove Marina, Jerry Simon, said it maybe too late for some if they want to find rentals at marinas.
He expects the weekend to be busy from Thursday, June 29-Tuesday, July 4. Even though the marina will be experiencing a lot of traffic on July 4, Simon thinks the holiday will be the second-busiest day, with Saturday being the most active.
While Simon is expecting to see a lot of boat rental traffic at Lake Tenkiller, he is also anticipating a large number of people because of the annual Tenkiller firework display, held at the marina every year.
Justin Alberty, corporate spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority, agreed the Fourth of July is usually the busiest holiday for lake visitors and boaters because of firework shows and the natural draw of the water.
“Of course, we will continue to stress safe boating and floating for all who visit the lakes and rivers,” said Alberty. “We anticipate the Illinois River will draw many visitors as well, as the holiday affords a great time for floating, camping, and swimming. We encourage everyone to visit, to play safe, and just enjoy the wonderful water resources we have here in northeast Oklahoma.”
While people need to enjoy their holiday outings, Alberty said boaters need to be prepared to navigate through large amounts of water traffic, longer wait times at ramps, and to be mindful of others around them.
Alberty said crowds may begin to taper off by July 5, but with weather permitting, many individuals may still take advantage of the conditions throughout the remainder of the week.
“Overall, the GRDA Police just want every visit to the Illinois River, Grand and Hudson lakes to enjoy themselves,” said Alberty. “Our officers will be out, patrolling the waters, enforcing rules and regulations, and doing all they can to promote safe outings. We want the public to enjoy these beautiful natural resources we have here in northeast Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.