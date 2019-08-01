COOKSON - The Sixth annual Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine for classic and collectible cars, and also jeeps for the jeep corral, is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Everyone is invited to admire the vehicles and also enjoy a spaghetti dinner.
Donations for the dinner are appreciated. Proceeds will go to the Oklahoma Volunteers in Mission Disaster Relief. The proceeds will help those in Green Country who experienced floods or other natural disasters.
For more information, call and leave a message 918-457-5717 or 214-215-8306.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.