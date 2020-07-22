Lake Tenkiller is a viable option for sailing locally

Lake Tenkiller is a scenic, open lake where hundreds of locals and visitors take their boats out every day. Of these boats, one of the less common ones seen is a dinghy. A dinghy is a type of sailboat that is typically small, lightweight and open. They are often intended for one or two people, but larger ones can hold more.
Seeing as sailboating is not something that can be learned over night, marinas in the area do not rent out the boats. But, marinas like Pine Cove have boat slips where individuals can park their own sailboats in year round. While they are not as easy to pilot as a pontoon boat or similar options, they can be rewarding to sail around on after a pilot becomes experienced.
Jasper Hove has been sailing for over 10 years. His grandfather sailed and he wanted to learn thanks to him.
"I try to sail at least once a week and I teach others one day a week," said Hove. "It is important to have some knowledge on sailing before going, so I would advise to do at least one lesson first to learn the basics. Also it is important to have the proper clothing, like a wetsuit, for an open boat."
If a wetsuit seems overkill, then water resistant shorts and a regular shirt is not a bad option either. Many pilots also wear sailing gloves that ease tension and friction on the hands while adjusting the sails.
"For newbies, I would say to go to a harbor first," said Hove. "If you're young, follow some lessons in an optimist, and if you're older try to look for a bigger boat. You can even ask others if you can try with them once before going at it alone."
An optimist is a one person, small sailboat, usually intended for children and younger teenagers.
Hove would recommend a ship like a Laser for older sailors. A Laser is also a type of one-man boat, but about twice the size of an optimist.
Before sailing, it is important to learn from someone with experience. It can be extremely punishing and dangerous if done without proper caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.