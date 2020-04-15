The only thing that has slowed down Cherokee Landing State Park has been recent flooding, since COVID-19 hasn't stopped guests from enjoying the area.
Located on the north end of Lake Tenkiller in Park Hill, Cherokee Landing State Park has seen a normal amount of visitors over the past week or so.
"It's been kind of off and on," a spokesperson at Cherokee Landing State Park said on Tuesday, April 14. "So first off, we had a flood, and we just reopened last week. We had to close for around three weeks because the flood water was up over the road. Once we got opened back up, all's been normal and well. Traffic has been pretty good all and all."
Cherokee Landing is taking safety measures with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are preventing groups," the spokesperson said. "Essentially, the shelters and things that we rent out for family reunions, those are currently closed. We're not allowing our usual large groups. We are asking everyone to stay under groups of 10 and just kind of keep your social distance."
Peyton's Place on the Illinois River has yet to open. The resort normally opens at the beginning of April. That's the case for most of the float operators.
"We're abiding by the governor's rule and staying shut down until the first of May," a spokesperson at Peyton's Place said. "We basically never did open. Usually we're open around the first of April. At minimum, it's going to cost us about a month or so."
