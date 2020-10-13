Largest school districts adjusting to pandemic

Cherokee County’s largest school districts continue to make changes to ensure student success and keep the community safer during the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Vol Woods said everything is going well at Keys Public Schools.
“Students, staff and parents have adjusted well,” he said.
KPS does not use a split schedule, which often reduces class sizes.
“Since we have so many students on virtual, the class sizes are already small enough to allow the kids to space out,” said Woods.
About a quarter of KPS students are virtual, and Woods said there is a concern about virtual students.
“We try to encourage students who are having difficulty to return to the classroom,” he said.
Devices are still an issue, according to Woods, as all KPS orders have not been received.
During a recent Board of Education meeting, Keys High School Principal Steven Goss said their hot spots are not working, so students without high speed cable can't adequately keep up with classes.
Virtual students are allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, and all clubs and sports have to follow the administration’s protocols.
Some students have left the district, but Woods said the numbers seem to be holding.
Keys Elementary School Principal Tami Woods recently updated the school board on how they are dealing with the pandemic. The seventh and eighth grades recently finished a quarantine after several students came down with the virus. They are now requiring all teachers to stay 6 feet away from students. Maintaining a distance will absolve them of their mandatory quarantining requirements.
The grades will be split into pods, and in the future, that will allow smaller pods to quarantine together so the school won’t have to shut down whole grades at a time.
“We probably quarantined too many people,” said Principal Woods.
KPS tracks all reported COVID-19 cases and gives them to the Health Department.
Woods said his biggest concerns were kids falling behind and the health of the students and staff. He has been surprised by the whole community's willingness to help make school work, and he believes some of the new procedures will be kept “because our world has forever changed.”
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock said the semester is going as well as can be expected.
“I appreciate our staff, parents and students for their parts in making this work. Masks have not been an issue; all students at every grade level have been doing a great job,” said Ashlock. “The distance learning component has been a struggle at times, but we are working to improve and streamline.”
Roughly 30 percent of TPS students are virtual, and Ashlock said the biggest losses in student numbers were in prekindergarten and kindergarten.
The district has already made changes to the middle school and high school virtual curriculum, switching most courses to Google Classrooms. All students have devices they can use at home.
TPS is maintaining as many after-school activities as normal, but under COVID-19 precautions, according to Ashlock.
The semester’s biggest concerns for Ashlock are: “helping virtual students succeed, keeping our traditional students healthy and providing as much support to our amazing teachers as we can.”
Ashlock thinks the community can expect a rise in coronavirus numbers as the area moves into the normal “sick” season.
“We will monitor and adjust as needed, based on our numbers at the school,” he said. “We report every case to the health department, post information on Facebook and also email all the district staff.”
Ashlock said the district may continue some new practices even after the pandemic, including cleaning protocols, virtual programs, and mealtime adjustments.
Hulbert Public Schools uses the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System and the number of cases by ZIP Code to determine if they will be on an A-B schedule.
“We also look at current cases locally for these decisions,” said Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
During the A-B schedule, students attend on-site two days of the week. "A" attends Mondays and Tuesdays, and "B" attends Thursdays and Fridays. HPS will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures including washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
“There is nothing more important than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We ask that you stay at home when you are sick, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose and refrain from gathering in large quantities,” said Choate. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.