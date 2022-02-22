The 2022 Larry Adair Lecture featuring ESPN host and Paralympian gold medalist Victoria Arlen has been postponed. The event was to take place Feb. 23. A rescheduled date for the event will be shared once available.
Friends and family of former Oklahoma Speaker of the House, the Honorable Larry Adair, and the Northeastern State University Foundation established the Larry Adair Lectureship Series in 2004 to create an annual forum to engage students in politics, government and public policy.
For more information about the 2022 Larry Adair Lectureship, contact the NSU Foundation at 918-444-4200 or visit nsualumni.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.