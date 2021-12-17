Last-minute shoppers need not worry this Christmas, because Tahlequah merchants are offering 11th-hour gift ideas and stocking stuffers for the whole family.
This late in the season, many shoppers are too weary to order gifts online because many large retailers cannot ensure that gifts will arrive before Christmas, especially in rural areas of the country. Fortunately, Tahlequah stores – such as Tahlequah Lumber, Meigs, Felts Shoes, Avenue Skate Shop, and Game X Change – have ideas for kids, young and old.
At Tahlequah Lumber, flashlights are a great item for those unsure of what to get. Nebo flashlights run about $50 and are very popular because they are small, lightweight, and bright.
“People are really into their flashlights and their headlamps. We just got one that is 1500 lumen. It's very powerful, and it’s listed at $69.99,” said Christian Cruz, a sales associate at Tahlequah Lumber.
The store is also selling True Utility Clipster knives, which are popular because they are knives that double as money clips. Tahlequah Lumber also sells keychain knives, ideal for those floating down the Illinois River.
The store is changing its logo, so it is holding a clearance on T-shirts, which includes both short- and long-sleeved for $3. The store should be bringing in new merchandise in the next couple of weeks, so supplies will not last long.
Currently, all Traeger and Big Green Egg grills and supplies are 25 percent off, and will stay on sale until Christmas. Big Green Egg accessories are a great last-minute find for the passionate griller. They are selling charcoal starters, grilling gloves that cover up a person’s forearm, pizza stones, spices, shears, pizza peels, knives, instant-read thermometers, and grilling seasonings.
“I’m a big fan of the instant-read thermometers. You can put it in the meat and see the temperatures gradually rise, rather than waiting for it to reach a peak temperature and shut off,” said Cruz.
Big Green Egg wood chips are also on sale for meat smokers, and come in cherry, apple, and mesquite. They can be used in any kind of smoker. And Tahlequah Lumber is holding a 10 percent sale for all recreational items found in the Fun Zone. This includes Orca brand water bottles, which are like Yeti water bottles, but less expensive.
“It’s not as well-known, but it does the job, and you can knock some of the price off. You aren’t paying for the Yeti name,” said Cruz.
They also have sales on foldable outdoor GCI chairs and rocking chairs, as well as grills. For the handy type, Tahlequah Lumber is a place to purchase bits and small tools.
Meigs Jewelry is holding a couple of Christmas deals to reel in last-minute shoppers.
“The great thing about jewelry is that it is small and will fit in your stocking,” said Todd Mutzig, owner. “What is really special is that generations down, a grandchild can take that piece of jewelry that grandma wore years and years ago.”
He said that in time, small appliances and clothing break or fade, but a solid piece of jewelry is a gift that stays in the family.
Their Kendra Scott line is popular, and most pieces run between $50 and $200. They are offering 50 percent off selected items, as well as buy-one, get-one deals.
Gabriel and Co. is an American jeweler offering a deal right now. Whenever someone spends $500, the customer receive a free piece of jewelry.
“If you come in and get mom a piece of jewelry, you can get another piece for daughter for no charge, or you can save it for Valentine’s Day. You way, when February comes around, you’ll have it taken care of. That’s a good idea,” said Mutzig.
He said diamond studs are always a popular gift because customers can buy a pair, and when they are ready for larger diamonds, they can trade them back in at the same price for a larger pair.
“You can keep trading, so it is the gift that keeps growing. It’s probably the No. 1 earring that we sell, and it’s a fun gift,” he said.
Avenue Skateshop is a great stop for tweens, teens, and young adults who like to skateboard or rollerblade, and owner Wyley Henson has all kinds of last-minute stocking stuffer ideas.
“We’ve got socks. We have a bunch of stickers. We’ve got skateboard tools. We’ve got all kinds of accessories. We even have COVID masks, air fresheners, and pens, which we will receive more of before Christmas,” said Henson.
They also have shoelaces, socks, wheels, bearings, and bearing lubricant.
“If you have a stocking big enough, we’ve got plenty of boards,” he said.
Felts Shoes is selling socks, which make great stocking stuffers. Currently, they offer Birkenstock, Ugg, and Nike socks, and those are popular every year.
For kids, young and old, Nintendo Switch games fit perfectly in a stocking. This year’s most popular games include Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Mario Party, Just Dance 2022, and Animal Crossing, all of which and more can be found at Game X Change.
