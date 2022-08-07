Late THA Board of Trustees chairman logged 27 years of service for hospital

Gary Harrington, board member of the Tahlequah Hospital Trust Authority Board of Directors, recently passed away after 27 years of service, leading as chairman since 2002.
"I had the honor to work with Gary for many years. He played an instrumental role in the oversight of the health care boom experienced in Tahlequah in the last two decades. His guidance and friendship will be greatly missed," said Brian Woodliff, Northeastern Health System president and CEO.
As chairman, Harrington oversaw the growth and development of Cherokee County medical services. He played a key role in bringing in new providers, obtaining medical equipment, building medical facilities, and ensuring quality care was provided to patients.
"Gary believed we are better health care providers when we partner with others to bring new services and specialties to the community. He was a masterful collaborator who played a key role in many of our partnerships with the community, physicians, and the Cherokee Nation. He always stressed the value of the front-line staff to the hospital and was proud to be part of NHS' ability to bring great jobs to the communities we serve," said Woodliff.
Under Harrington's direction, the Tahlequah Trust Authority was recognized by the Governance Institute for a commitment to excellence. With him at the helm, NHS experienced a period of growth while maintaining a strong margin, at a time when other health providers were closing their doors. NHS went from a small rural hospital to a large health system, serving multiple locations.
"Gary was passionate about offering the best care to our patients. Our health care community has lost a great ally, leader and friend. In his absence, we will continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients, support to our community and commitment to our staff. That is what Gary would have expected," said NHS Hospital Administrator Jim Berry.
