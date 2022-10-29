TAHLEQUAH – Washburn scored a touchdown in the final two minutes Saturday afternoon to knock off Northeastern State 21-17 on Gable Field.
The RiverHawks (1-8, 1-8 MIAA) led the game up until that point, with its defense forcing three turnovers. Washburn (6-3, 6-3 MIAA) held NSU scoreless through the second half and limited its offense to 54 yards.
Ben Ward was 9-for-13 with 94 passing yards and connected with Devin Blayney on a 44-yard reception in the opening quarter. Grant Elerick started his first game of the season and was 11-for-21 with 106 passing yards.
The Ichabods scored their lone passing touchdown on a 73-yard drive at the start of the second quarter. They would miss the extra point to keep the RiverHawks ahead 7-6. Isaiah Davis extended the NSU advantage back out with his third rushing touchdown of the season with 8:15 left in the half.
Dawandrick Crockett gave RiverHawks the ball back with just under a minute remaining to the intermission on a fumble recovery. Northeastern State would manage to find the endzone before the half, but a flag on an ineligible receiver downfield took the six points away. Tyler Crawford booted a 25-yard field goal instead, giving NSU a 17-6 lead at the half.
On their second drive of the second half, Washburn rushed the ball six times for 58 yards and connected on a two-point conversion to make it a 17-14 game. Following the touchdown, Northeastern State's defense stopped Washburn four times without a score. However, NSU's offense was limited to 42 yards and three first downs in five drives. It would take a ten-play, 58-yard drive that started with 5:53 remaining to down the RiverHawks.
Trailing for the first time Saturday, Northeastern State managed to move midfield with 33 seconds to go, but they could not convert on a fourth and six, turning the ball back over on downs.
The loss is the fifth consecutive for the RiverHawks, and despite being 1-3 at home this season, they have led or have been tied in each one.
LaKedrick Holmes and Johnny Jean both had interceptions for NSU, and Jordan Lamotte led the defense with 13 tackles.
Dashawn Williams had seven receptions and was three short of his second 100-yard game this season. Isaiah Davis rushed the ball 20 times for 62 yards.
Northeastern State will head to Fort Hays State next Saturday, November 5, for its final road game in 2022.
