LAUW celebrates 2021 Community Campaign

Lake Area United Way recently celebrated the 2021 Community Campaign that benefited its member organizations in Muskogee and Cherokee Counties.
Member organizations include American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, CASA for Children, Inc., CASA of Cherokee Country, Circle of Care’s PAL Program, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neurological Center, Kids Space Child Advocacy Program, Legal Aid of Oklahoma, McCoys, RISE, Volunteers of America-RSVP, and WISH.
The Campaign Celebration was held to honor individual donors, leadership, member organizations, and companies who contribute to the Lake Area United Way Annual Campaign. These funds are distributed to the above named organizations after community members have evaluated each program. The total for the 2021 campaign was $471,193, up almost 20 percent from 2020.
