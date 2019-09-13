Law differentiates between emotional support, service dog

Ever since the city of Tahlequah banned a "psychological support dog" for biting a child in public, area residents have been asking where the law draws a line.
Because the dog hadn't completed any training, it couldn't be classified as a "service dog," and therefore fell under the "emotional support" category. This means the animal and its owner aren't covered by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Ronald Miller, president of Therapetics Service Dogs of Oklahoma, said there are different characteristics for a service dog and an emotional support animal.
"A service dog is a tool, and that tool helps me with my disability, while an ESA makes me feel protected and safe," said Miller.
Handlers have the right to be accompanied by service dogs in establishments open to the public and are protected by the ADA. An ESA isn't. Support animals are individually trained to perform tasks or work to mitigate their handlers' disabilities, and petting or distracting the dogs can interfere with that job and pose a serious danger to the dog and handler.
Both service dogs and ESAs are allowed to live with their disabled owners in housing that has a "no pets" policy in place. They both are subject to state laws regarding dog licensing and vaccination.
An ESA's primary function is to provide emotional support through companionship to its disabled owner. According to ADA, comfort animals and therapy dogs are not "service animals" under Title II and Title III. A service animal is one that has been specifically trained to perform a task.
Last month, the child was bitten without provocation by a "service dog" at Walmart, prompting the Tahlequah City Council to ban it from the city limits. The dog's owner, Lisa Huber, insisted the Greater Swiss mountain dog, Sebastian, was still a puppy and "in training." Huber argued that the ADA says service animals are not required to be professionally trained.
"It does not have a be professionally trained, and disabled people, by ADA standards, are allowed to their own dogs," Huber said. "We are not allowed to give the finishing tests, the K-9 with Good Citizens Award and One Public Access is another that have to administered by certified and lined-up trainers."
According to the Oklahoma Statute, Title 7. Section 19.1, a "service dog" means any dog individually trained to the physically handicapped person's requirements.
Miller said not only does the service dog require professional training, but so does the handler. At Therapetics, dogs and handlers are trained extensively as a team.
"If you train your own dog, you don't have the proper skill set," said Miller.
During a Sept. 7 Forum, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers what responsibility should a dog owner have if the animal attacks someone or relieves itself on the floor. Readers were also asked how they would handle such a case if they were the business, the dog owner or the family of the child who was bitten. Business owners where asked whether they welcome emotional support animals and/or pets.
Ron Richards said that far too many people call their pets "service animals," and it hurts those who are really in need of service dogs.
"This demeans the whole purpose of service dogs and jeopardizes the ability of the truly disabled to use their animals effectively," he said.
Elizabeth Wulf echoed Richards' sentiments and said bringing an ESA into public, and allowing an incident as such to happen, causes harm to those who need service animals. She asserted it was the trainer's and the owner's responsibility to ensure the animal is under control in public settings.
"A service animal is durable medical equipment and should be treated as such in public," she said.
According to ADA, the animal must be under the control of the handler, and therefore would not bite, defecate or urinate. Service dogs are allowed in public facilities and accommodations. They must be allowed to accompany the handler to anyplace in the building or facility where members of the public, program participants, customers or clients are allowed. ADA mandates even businesses or public programs that have a "no pets" policy may not deny entry to a person with a service animal.
When people with service animals enter a public place, they cannot be asked about the nature or extent of their disabilities. They can be asked whether the animal is required because of a disability, and what work or task the animal has been trained to perform.
Huber said her dog only had on an "in-training" vest and that the Walmart employees were OK with her training her dog at their establishment.
"We were working on a public access training, and Sebastian and I have been in Walmart daily or every other day for four months or longer," said Huber. "Nearly every single hourly employee who works on a regular basis at Walmart knows Sebastian's name and my name. Every manager in the store was perfectly comfortable week after week, month after month, with allowing us to both shop there and train there."
A business is not allowed to ask for documentation of proof that a dog has been certified, trained, or licensed as a service animal. Local laws that prohibit specific breeds of dogs do not apply to service animals.
TDP also asked readers on a website poll if businesses and/or cities should ban purported service animals that bite or pose some other threat.
Twenty-six said they should be banned permanently, while 15 said they should only be banned after more than one infraction. Fourteen said they should be banned temporarily until the owners prove they are fully trained and no longer a threat, whereas eight said service animals should be allowed public access, regardless of circumstances.
Therapetics.org says that a person must never touch or feed a service dog without permission from the handler. The dog is working, and food is a distraction and could jeopardize the work.
Service dogs are not considered pets, although they have off-duty time wherein they may rest and take part in fun activities. During those times, they get to act like regular dogs.
Rex Guinn, a former Tahlequah resident who served in the U.S. Navy, has a service dog named Diesel. The dog has been trained to interact with other people only when Guinn gives it permission to do so, with the command, "Visit." Guinn said the dog would never bite.
"He has been trained to tolerate other people and animals, and even if another dog chewed on his ears, he would remain passive," Guinn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.