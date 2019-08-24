Law enforcement officers gear up for holiday crowds

With Cherokee National Holiday festivities coming up on Labor Day Weekend, law enforcement agencies say they are prepared for the crowds.
Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King said the holiday doesn't usually make a dent in his department.
"The majority of holiday activities take place at the complex in the area. The parade and the State of the Nation are the two things in town and we don't have any extra problems because of it," he said.
He said while downtown will be congested more than normal, traffic will migrate south of town once the speech and parade have ended.
"Marshal Service handles the parade, and we'll have bike patrol out in the downtown area. We'll assist in any way they need it, but Cherokee Nation has their own law enforcement agency, and so they handle a lot of that between the marshals and the security division," said King.
Grand River Dam Authority officers will be out patrolling the water and State Highway 10 to promote safety and provide assistance to floaters and visitors.
They stress that those who are out on the water should use common sense.
"We are also reminding people not to dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks or trees. Respect the water and weather, and if you are tired from floating, take a break on the bank or on a gravel bar to rest," said Justin Alberty, GRDA corporate communications vice president. "Taking a few safety precautions can help promote safe outings, and that is what the GRDA Police wants for all river visitors."
Children who are 13 and under are required to wear life jackets at all times on the river.
GRDA encourages everyone else to wear one, too.
"When adults wear them, it can set a good example for the children," said Alberty.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said his department is doubling up on manpower for the weekend.
"Usually what we do - especially during a holiday weekend - schedule more people, and we ask all of our reserve deputies to come in. What we like to do is have them ride with a full-time deputy; that way, we have two-men vehicles," he said.
That happens so two or three vehicles aren't taken off patrol to take a call.
As part of their campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be out and about to conduct statewide checkpoints. Chennault said his deputies will assist with those.
"They do a saturation in specific areas, and usually it's down on the river or out on the lake," he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pays the department to take care of the area between S.H. 10 and Horseshoe Bend Road, an area GRDA doesn't cover.
While the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service will handle the large crowds gathered for the festivities, the county will be dealing with Labor Day traffic.
