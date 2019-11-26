County law enforcement officials are gearing up for the holiday season by ordering extra patrols and reminding citizens to be smart during celebrations.
The stepped-up patrols are aimed at keeping area roads safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
"It seems like during the holidays, our burglary and domestic calls go up," said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. "I think a lot of it is people are together a lot more, and we have more people [out] and try to plan accordingly."
Local authorities recommend citizens take extra precautions this year against seasonal theft.
"We have more patrol deputies out on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's," he said. "One of the things I tell people is do not put your Christmas tree in the front window where people can see it."
Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief Steve Garner warned those who are traveling for the holidays that posting plans on social media is just an invitation for thieves.
"We always have a spike in burglaries during the holidays because a lot of these are crimes of opportunity," said Garner.
Garner said if area residents are away during the holidays and would like extra patrols of their residence, they can fill out a form at cityoftahlequah.com. That form is sent to patrolling officers, who will monitor the property periodically.
"All of the information needs to be completely filled out on it so in case something happens, we can contact you, but we will regularly go by those residents," he said. "If the form isn't online, you can always call dispatch and request the extra patrol during that time period."
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Tahlequah Police Department will also have extra patrols on New Year's Eve, and officers will be available to provide rides for those who need it.
"We'll have a lot of people out during New Year's Eve," said Chennault. "If you get to a point where you drank too much and you can't drive home and can't find a ride, by all means, give us a call and we'll try to help you as much as we can - as long as it's in Cherokee County."
For New Year's Eve, Garner said TPD will usually get a grant that allows officers to work overtime. TPD offers those who have consumed too much alcohol a ride home.
"If you are at a bar or somewhere and live within the city limits and call us, we'll give you a courtesy ride," he said. "We'll come and get you and take you to your house. We'd rather do that than for you to get in your vehicle and drive home."
Both Chennault and Garner stressed the rides are only a ride home, and not a ride to other bars or parties.
"That doesn't mean that you drove and got pulled over. This goes for people who are responsible enough to ask for help before they got into a bad situation," said Chennault.
As far as traffic in the city limits during Thanksgiving and Christmas, Garner expects it to be relatively light, but officers emphasize patrol in the shopping areas.
"The Thanksgiving holiday itself, from what I can remember, is very light traffic," said Garner. "I mean, there are people going to and from family, but there are extra patrols when it comes to that evening's traffic where people who are running to those store sales for Black Friday."
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, seven people died in alcohol or drug-related crashes on Oklahoma roads during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday period last year. Data indicates the highest number of crashes occurred the day before Thanksgiving, just after work hours.
You can help
If you see someone driving whom you suspect is impaired, call *55 or 911.
