Law enforcement officials explain how ranks work

With different rankings come different responsibilities for law enforcement personnel, officials say.
The highest-ranking in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is sheriff, followed by undersheriff, and then captain.
“We have a patrol lieutenant, who is Jarrod Rye, and then we’ve got Brad Baker as sergeant,” Sheriff Jason Chennault said. “They’re the patrol supervisors, and all of our investigators are sergeants.”
Promotions and demotions are strictly up to Chennault; he doesn’t have to get approval from the county commissioners.
“That’s based off merit, job performance, and experience. If we promote someone from a patrol deputy to an investigator, they automatically become a sergeant, and if they go from investigations back to patrol, they don’t lose that rank and they go back as a sergeant,” Chennault said.
That procedure isn’t the same for Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, as he is required to get approval from council on all promotions and hires.
“The city council is the governing body of the city of Tahlequah. They have the power to hire, fire, promote, demote,” King said. “It’s simply a recommendation from departments.”
The highest-ranking at TPD is chief, followed by assistant chief, captain, lieutenant, and sergeant.
King said there are minimum standards for the promotion of sergeant: five years full-time in law enforcement with a least one year working at TPD.
“Right now on our patrol shifts, we have three shifts, and each shift is assigned one lieutenant and one sergeant. When one of those becomes vacant, we open it up to the officers who are eligible and they can apply. Then we have a procedure, and we just changed our procedure recently as well,” he said.
Those in the sheriff’s office are allowed, depending on the circumstances, to switch their job responsibilities and keep their rank.
“In a situation where we don’t have a lieutenant or sergeant on patrol, the deputy with the seniority assumes the role of supervisor, even if they don’t have a rank,” Chennault said.
Deputies Tanner Hendley, Caleb Rice, and Kevin McFarland take on the role of supervisor in each of the three shifts.
“[Sunday] evening, we had three patrol deputies on shift, plus me. When I work patrol, I’m not the sheriff; I’m a patrol deputy. That’s the way I want it, and I want them to make the decisions,” Chennault said.
King said it’s the same with him. He steps out to patrol the streets quite often.
“Unless it’s a ‘life-threatening’ situation, when I am working a shift, I am whichever officer I am replacing for the night. I go in the order of whichever officer has that night off that I’m working for,” King said.
Different rankings calls for different trainings, and Chennault said those in the supervisor positions take on more leadership-style classes.
Chennault, Undersheriff James Brown, and Capt. Derrick Grant attended the National Sheriffs Conference this past summer, and took trainings designated for supervisory positions or command staff.
Chennault said he considers his command staff as himself, Brown, Grant, Rye, Baker, and Sgt. Kathy Young.
“There’s different training that they go through – leadership=type trainings. The Oklahoma Sheriffs Association has classes on that and there’s a sheriffs academy that all elected sheriffs have to go through, but it’s open for your command staff,” he said.
