Law enforcement: Road rage could stem from constant construction

Oklahoma is ranked No. 4 nationwide for the worst road rage drivers and local law enforcement officials say they aren’t surprised.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office periodically receives calls of road rage in the county.
“Our communications officers do the best they can to get vehicle description of the aggressor, statements, and contact information from the victims,” Chennault said. “Our advice to the people who call on these types of events is to take yourself out of the situation. We don’t want the victims to follow the suspects. We don’t want them confronting them.”
Deputies are able to make contact with the aggressive driver but Chennault said it’s uncommon for these incidents to end in arrest.
“Because there’s just very little proof to arrest or charge someone and a lot of times it seems that during their investigation, deputies find out the person who has reported this crime is the actual aggressor,” he said.
According to a Forbes Advisor team that analyzed metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers, 66 percent of Oklahomans reported being tailgated while 69 percent were honked at. Fifty-two percent received offensive gestures.
“Drivers in the Sooner state were the third most likely in the nation to say that another driver has exceeded the speed limit just to block their car from changing lanes,” Forbes Advisor stated.
Chennault said he’s not surprised at what the recent survey shows when it comes to drivers in Oklahoma.
“I think a lot of it is because our roads are under constant construction,” he said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King agrees with Chennault on the reasoning for the road rage.
“In rural parts of the country —Tahlequah is one of them — our road system, in my mind, is not designed to handle the amount of traffic that’s on it on a daily basis. Which means you're slower getting places and when you’re running late, you get antsier and get more frustrated,” King said.
In September of 2021, a man was arrested after he was involved in a road rage incident with a gun. The man reportedly harassed another driver and ran her off the road before he pulled the gun. He was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon but online court records don’t show a case.
Another man was arrested in June 2021 after he reportedly pulled a gun toward a vehicle with five kids inside it. The incident stemmed from a road rage incident when the victim “accidentally” pulled out in front of the other driver. The man ended up being booked on tribal charges for possession of paraphernalia and feloniously pointing a firearm.
Stare Farm Agent Mark Hodson has said insurance rates will be affected for the person who is at fault in a crash, and most companies will not renew a policy if a driver has too many claims or they may go to a higher-risk policy.
Chennault and King advise people who are a victim of road rage to call authorities and never confront the aggressor. They also urge people to drive to a safe location such as the police department, fire department, sheriff’s office, or city hall if they are being followed by an aggressive driver.
“A lot of time road rage is just the straw that broke the camel's back. There’s usually a lot of other things frustrating someone who ends up in a road rage incident,” King said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.