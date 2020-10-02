First responders participated in a webinar hosted by Northeastern State University Friday to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their agency's response and day-to-day operations.
The second in a six-part retrospective series on the pandemic in northeast Oklahoma was held the morning it was revealed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Webinar moderator James Hall, assistant professor at NSU, took time to reflect on the president's test results before introducing the panelists.
"The news of their positive test results shows us the pervasiveness and the serious nature of this disease - that it can strike anywhere," said Hall.
While news of the COVID-19 virus's impact on China had reached the U.S. in January, not many gave much thought to the effect it would have in the states. But Sand Springs Police Department Chief Mike Carter surprised his staff and ordered 500 N-95 masks.
"At that time, no one really kind of understood that it was going to become a pandemic and that it was going to spiral out of control," said Carter. "So we kind of looked forward and did that, and it got us by initially."
Like many cities in Oklahoma, Sand Springs shut down businesses or limited business activities after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency in April. Carter said some of biggest constitutionalists are law enforcement officers, and there was some reluctancy in his agency regarding the "limitation of people's rights."
"There were mixed emotions from officers being involved in telling businesses or private citizens what their activities could and couldn't be, and that was compounded with the look from the state, where the state didn't take a very firm stance on the activity level of businesses," said Carter. "As law enforcement, we've tried to stay in the rear on this. We've tried to follow the wishes of our public and of our elected leaders, and not be the leaders."
When emergencies or disasters occur, first responders typically have policies and procedures they can rely on to formulate their next move. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said that with COVID-19, there was no manual. One of the first objectives his department had was to try and make sure his jail wasn't overrun with infections.
"It's no secret that you have a population there that's unhealthy to start with - lifestyles that don't line up with good health," said Walton. "Our setup at that point was initial isolation of new intake. We didn't bring a new intake into the jail and place them into a pod where they had the potential to infect 30 people. Instead, we isolated those to small groups, as small as we possibly could."
The Emergency Medical Services Authority deals with more than 200,000 calls for service a year, according to Chief of Staff John Graham. When the outbreak started, Graham said as much of the EMSA staff that could be sent home was, and that production has actually increased.
"We implemented what we call 'card 36,' which is a pandemic card traditionally used for the flu," said Graham. "We ask very specific questions early on in the 911 call, and what we learned when we started doing that was people figured it out. So they started answering the questions inappropriately, because come to find out, there was a fear that if we felt they had COVID, we wouldn't show up."
What's next
NSU's next webinar is Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., when members of health service agencies will be on hand to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on health providers, managers, and systems. For more information academics.nsuok.edu/extendedlearning/Webinar-Series.
