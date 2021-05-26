Law enforcement to step up patrols near lake, river for Memorial weekend

Authorities will be out and about throughout the city and county this Memorial Day weekend, looking for intoxicated drivers and other troublemakers.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 436 crashes during the 2019 Memorial Day holiday. Forty-nine were alcohol- or drug related.
“This means that over 11 percent of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver,” OHSO said. “Fatalities on Oklahoma roads over the Memorial Day holiday weekend decreased significantly from the previous year’s holiday period, going from 11 in 2018 to two in 2019.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on patrol.
“As far as the weekend patrols, it’ll be like any holiday weekend, and we’ll have extra people out,” said Chennault.
Corps units will be out on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller as well.
“We’ll have our extra two units on the south end, as the Corps pays us to patrol their lake parks. We won’t be on the river unless the [Grand River Dam Authority Police] call for help. They do such a good job staffing, and our attention is mostly on the south end on the lake,” said Chennault.
GRDA Police are encouraging recreationalists to enjoy the holiday on the river, but to be smart while doing so.
“Do let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floater(s). They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the person in a raft where there is lesser chance for capsizing,” GRDA said in a press release..
Recreationalists are urged not to swim or boat alone and to stay within sight of others. Due to recent high-water conditions, the river could contain debris that presents hazards. As always, GRDA reminds everyone on the river to wear a life jacket.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his officers aren’t typically as busy during the holiday weekends as CCSO is.
“The busiest we will have is the traffic coming back into town from the river, and that’s later in the weekend,” said King.
King believes the recent weather could put somewhat of a damper on crowds gathering near the water. However, he added, visitors will head out for fun, since this is the first major holiday where everything is fully open since the pandemic.
“Obviously there’ll be a lot of people on the river and on the lake, but this is the first big holiday where everything opened up in over a year,” he said.
State law enforcement will hold their annual Click it or Ticket campaign from May 24 until June 6.
“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers,” said Director Paul Harris of the OHSO.
According to the OHSO, 208 people were killed in crashes in 2019 and weren’t wearing a seat belt. More than 55 agencies in the state have signed up to have extra personnel look for seat belt violations.
