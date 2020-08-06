Law officers a bit concerned about speed limit hikes

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are encouraging Oklahomans to be safe on the road after speed limits increased on turnpikes and rural interstates.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority agreed to hike speed limits on five rural turnpikes. And are law enforcement officials are a bit concerned that accidents will increase.
“OTA approved the proposal to raise posted speeds from 75 mph to 80 mph on rural segments of five turnpikes, and to establish an 80 mph maximum speed limit on the Kickapoo Turnpike, which is scheduled to open later this year,” OTA said in a statement.
Roadways affected include: Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Sapulpa; the Muskogee Turnpike between Muskogee and Tulsa; the Cherokee Turnpike; The Indian Nation Turnpike between State Highway 9 and Interstate 40; and the H.E. Bailey Turnpike’s Norman spur.
The OHSO, ODPS, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are worried, given the number of deaths resulting from speed-related crashes.
“In 2019, 112 people were killed in Oklahoma in speed-related crashes. While this is down from 133 people killed in 2018, the best number to see here is zero,” said Cody McDonell, communications manager for OHSO.
On Aug. 3, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved six locations on I-35 and I-40 to change the maximum speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on 179 miles of identified rural sections of I-35 and on 220 miles of I-40. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced nearly 400 miles of rural interstates will have speed limits increased to 75 mph in the coming months.
ODOT and OTA studied the locations and criteria included roadway geometry, sight distance, collision history, traffic flows, and speed patterns.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the increase won’t affect his office, given there are no rural interstates in the county.
“The only place I could see where we could possibly promote raising the speed limit in Cherokee County would be on S.H. 62, between Woodall and Muskogee,” Chennault said. “The other highways — 51, 82, and 10 — they’re fine the way they are. I don’t think the conditions of the roads can handle a raise in the speed limit.”
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals, who’s slated to retired at the end of the month, said the decision the increase or decrease speed limits in the city limits — with the exception of state highways — is up to the City Council.
“By ordinance, everywhere in town will be 35 mph, unless otherwise posted,” Ryals said. “It does say residential areas are 25 mph, and we have those speed limits in school zones.”
Ryals said heavily traveled residential streets, such as Bluff Avenue and Choctaw Street, could possibly use an increase in the speed limit. However, the number of homes close to the roadway won’t allow that.
“Bluff Avenue is still going to fall in with being residential, even though it’s a highly traveled street,” he said. “I’ve never been asked about raising [the speed limit] but I have been asked to post more signs in the Industrial Park, so we’re going to do that.”
OHP Lt. Chris Arnall stressed speed is the No. 1 contributing factor for fatality crashes.
“People need to remember that these posted speed limits are the fastest you’re legally allowed to drive. That doesn’t mean you should always drive that fast,” Arnall said.
Arnall reminds drivers that higher speeds are not always a good idea – especially when it’s raining, or the road conditions are less than perfect.
“Whether it’s 55 or 85, when the roads are hazardous, drivers must ensure they’re driving at a speed that is reasonable and proper for the conditions,” said Arnall. “The higher the speed, the lower our tolerance for those who break the speed limit. The OHP and local law enforcement will strictly enforce speed limits throughout the year to make sure everyone is being safe.”
Officials said the speed limit increases won’t officially take effect until the new signage is installed. That process could take several months. Until then, troopers said they plan to enforce the current posted limits.
