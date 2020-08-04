In the wake of a face covering ordinance approved Monday night by the Tahlequah City Council, law enforcement leaders are explaining to the public their roles in the mandate.
City officials passed the ordinance 3-1, and questions and concerns quickly grew from residents, with a number of vocal opponents taking to social media to complain.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said during a Tuesday morning live discussion on Facebook that the issue has caused confusion, arguments, debates, and applause. He added that he felt the emergency ordinance needed clarification.
"We are not looking to issue citations or to make arrests," King said. "This mask mandate is something, while personally I may not agree with it - as a professional law man, [I] have to enforce those laws that are passed either [at] the state or local levels."
Several citizens asked how TPD will enforce the ordinance and whether they would have to provide proof of being among the exempted group from wearing face coverings.
"Anybody that meets the medical, mental health, or developmental disability -- the standards the Centers for Disease Control put out -- [is] exempt from wearing a mask," King said. "One of the questions I saw on Facebook was whether people have to provide proof of that medical condition or mental heath condition. The answer is no," King said. "We're going to take people at their word. Legally, I think we could ask for proof, but we're not going to."
King said officers will not issue citations for simply not wearing masks.
"The way this mandate is written, presented, and passed, there is no penalty for simply not wearing a mask," King said. "What we're going to be doing is responding to businesses or calls for service when someone basically is told, 'You can't come in here without a mask,' and the situation deteriorates."
If business owners call the police about a dispute over a face covering, an officer will respond.
King said the business owner can sign a city complaint if the person is belligerent and refuses to leave.
"The business may sign a city complain or place you under citizen's arrest for trespassing, disturbing the peace, something along those lines," King said. "But simply not wearing a mask will not get you a citation; it will not get you arrested in Tahlequah."
A fine for trespassing, disturbing the peace, or disorderly conduct is $285. But King said the goal is to not issue a single citation, and he believes TPD officers won't have to, since they didn't have to write any tickets during the earlier curfew.
"We're going to handle theses situations with conversation and try to be peacemakers when we respond to a call for service," King said. "We didn't issue one citation for curfew violation, and I hope we can get through this with the same thing."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the mandate for the city of Tahlequah doesn't apply outside the city limits or in Hulbert.
"However, businesses, churches, and schools outside the city of Tahlequah can require the wearing of masks, and you do have to comply with their requirements," Chennault said.
If a person refuses to don a mask at a business that requires them, that person can and will be denied entry and service, and deputies will respond if needed.
The Cherokee County Courthouse is now requiring masks for those who need to conduct business and appear in court. But Chennault said CCSO deputies do not have jurisdiction to enforce Tahlequah's face covering mandate, and asks that those who report violations not call the sheriff'soffice.
"I realize masks are a controversial issue at this time, and it seems we are split right down the middle for and against wearing masks and for and against mask mandates. The best advice I can give is to be courteous and respectful and to look out for one another," said Chennault.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Jake Adams asked officials what the restrictions were in regard to face coverings and church.
"There are no specific restrictions on churches. This is requiring some face coverings when you are meeting in public venues," Mayor Sue Catron said. "Churches are not exempted, and they are not specifically spelled out one way or the other."
Churchgoers who are not able to social distance for 6 feet are required to don face coverings.
"Even in church, you do not necessarily have to wear a mask in church, as long as you can social distance," said King. "I know at Welling General Baptist, which is where I'm the pastor, we've been social distancing for about two months now. I have chairs set up so far apart and [we] don't pass the offering plates -- things like that."
The ordinance immediately went into effect immediately and is slated to expire Nov. 30, unless a number of reason occur: expiration of all COVID-19 emergency declarations issued by state and nation officials, a repeal, or modification/extensions voted by the City Council.
Read more
A full copy of the ordinance and specific exemptions is at https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/tahlequahdailypress.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/b/b0/bb0a7058-d366-11ea-9a1c-37bfcf8d745b/5f247584cb617.pdf.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.