Law officers stress importance of reliable vehicles

Patrol vehicles sustain a lot of wear and tear, and law enforcement officials say it's inevitable.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he recently looked up just how much money the department has funneled into vehicle maintenance. He said they have spent over $48,000 on vehicles that have over 85,000 miles on them.
“We are in the process of negotiations with the city administration to basically flip our fleet,” King said. “Presently, two-thirds of our fleet has over 85,000 miles on them, and our maintenance costs is anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 a years. That’s what we’re putting in those old cars alone, and that’s major fixes, anything more than $250 – water pumps, transmissions, engines, front ends.”
King said one vehicle has a blown-out motor and it could cost close to $7,000 to get a new motor. Twelve vehicles at TPD with 75,000-plus miles are being driven by officers. Then there are seven vehicles with over 100,000 miles being used on patrol.
“Our goal is to keep the patrol fleet, and those officers who are working the streets in late-model, low-mileage vehicles. Admins and detectives would still drive some of those high-mileage vehicles, but we don’t drive as hard or as often as patrol officers do,” King said. “The plan I’ve gotten together would not expend any more city funds, but would do away with vehicles with 75,000-plus miles. We would sell them, offload them, and replace with 12 late-model vehicles."
Cherokee County Undersheriff James Brown said vehicle maintenance is a big expense for the sheriff's office.
“Ours are maintained all of the time, and that’s one of our bigger expenses — just keeping up the vehicles,” Brown said. “We’re always having to upkeep them – brakes, transmissions, and other things.”
Capt. Derrick Grant said brakes and tires are the main areas of expense.
“It depends on how much they are driven. I don’t have a specific mileage as far as either one, but it’s pretty frequent on both,” Grant said. “We listen for squeaking; when their brakes start squeaking, that normally means they need to be replaced.”
Brown and Grant said they depend on each and every deputy to report issues with the vehicles.
“They’re kept up and each time they get their oil changed or get something done, they give a copy to our administrative assistant, and then give a copy to Sgt. Jarrod Rye. He goes into to our program and puts a maintenance record of that vehicle in,” Brown said. “So if anything does come up, then we can look it up and see when a certain part of the vehicle was maintained.”
Coincidentally, during a Daily Press interview of Brown and Grant, Sgt. Ryan Robison called and advised his patrol truck had broken down and he needed to tow.
King, Brown, and Grant stressed the importance of having efficient vehicles, since it’s crucial for law enforcement to get to a scene.
“It’s important to keep well-maintained vehicles dependable in your police fleet,” King said.
